Residents of Altyn-Ordo housing estate caught teenagers who were hiding drugs in stashes. The video was published in the media.

The author of the video shows three guys and claims that there were four of them. The Department of Internal Affairs of Oktyabsky district reported to 24.kg news agency that the incident occurred on January 26.

Three 16-year-old boys were taken to the Department of Internal Affairs for further investigation. The seized drugs were sent for examination.