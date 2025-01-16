MFA announces rules for crossing Belarus-Russia border by Kyrgyzstanis

The agreement between Belarus and Russia, which regulates the crossing of the Belarus-Russia border for citizens of third countries and stateless persons, has entered into force. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarifies how citizens of Kyrgyzstan can cross the border according to the new rules.

Kyrgyzstanis can now enter the territory of Belarus or the Russian Federation by land through international checkpoints, as well as by rail and road routes specified in the agreement. Previously, these routes were open only to citizens of Belarus and Russia.

Six sections for crossing the border are now open:

Yukhovichi — Dolostsy (Opochka — Novopolotsk);

Ezerishche — Nevel (Kiev — St. Petersburg);

Liozno — Kruglovka (Vitebsk — Smolensk);

Redki — Krasnaya Gorka (Minsk — Moscow);

Zvenchatka — Dubovichka (Bobruisk — Moscow);

Selishche — Novozybkov (Gomel — Bryansk).

Crossing the border through other points is prohibited and will be regarded as a violation of the state border. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also reminds that to enter Belarus, citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic have to present an international passport, since other documents are not accepted as identification documents.