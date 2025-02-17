Kyrgyzstanis win gold and silver at wrestling tournament in Belarus

The International Freestyle Wrestling Tournament dedicated to the memory of three-time Olympic champion Aleksandr Medved has ended in Minsk (Belarus). The website karate.ru reports.

Nurzat Nurtaeva defeated Victoria Radkova from Belarus in the final in the weight category up to 68 kilograms. The Kyrgyzstani won gold.

In the weight category up to 72 kilograms, another representative of the Kyrgyz Republic, Kaiyrgul Sharshebaeva, took the second place, losing the decisive fight to Jamila Bakbergenova from Kazakhstan. Kaiyrgul Sharshebaeva won a silver medal.