Sadyr Japarov congratulates Alexander Lukashenko on his re-election as president

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov had a telephone conversation with Alexander Lukashenko, the President of Belarus, on January 27. The press service of the head of state reported.

Sadyr Japarov congratulated the Belarusian leader on his re-election, emphasizing the high level of trust and support shown to him by the people of Belarus.

«The President expressed confidence that the long-standing friendly relations and partnership between Kyrgyzstan and Belarus will continue to strengthen for the benefit of both nations,» the statement says.

In response, Alexander Lukashenko thanked Sadyr Japarov for his congratulations.

During the conversation, the leaders discussed pressing issues of bilateral cooperation and highlighted the importance of enhancing collaboration in trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian, and other areas.