12:07
USD 87.45
EUR 91.72
RUB 0.89
English

Sadyr Japarov congratulates Alexander Lukashenko on his re-election as president

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov had a telephone conversation with Alexander Lukashenko, the President of Belarus, on January 27. The press service of the head of state reported.

Sadyr Japarov congratulated the Belarusian leader on his re-election, emphasizing the high level of trust and support shown to him by the people of Belarus.

«The President expressed confidence that the long-standing friendly relations and partnership between Kyrgyzstan and Belarus will continue to strengthen for the benefit of both nations,» the statement says.

In response, Alexander Lukashenko thanked Sadyr Japarov for his congratulations.

During the conversation, the leaders discussed pressing issues of bilateral cooperation and highlighted the importance of enhancing collaboration in trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian, and other areas.
link: https://24.kg/english/318108/
views: 152
Print
Related
Freedom For Eurasia condemns Kyrgyz officials participation in Belarus election
Alexander Lukashenko leads in Belarus presidential election
MFA announces rules for crossing Belarus-Russia border by Kyrgyzstanis
Alexander Lukashenko runs for president of Belarus again
Kyrgyzstani detained in Brest with large batch of psychotropic substances
Wrestlers from Kyrgyzstan win gold and silver at tournament in Belarus
Kyrgyzstan and Belarus sign agreement on export loans
Kyrgyzstan and Belarus intend to open direct flights between two countries
Assol Moldokmatova proposes to hold Chingiz Aitmatov Forum in Belarus
Russia and Belarus abolish roaming between their countries
Popular
Increase in consumer prices and tariffs registered in all EAEU countries Increase in consumer prices and tariffs registered in all EAEU countries
New buses for public transportation arrive in Bishkek from Turkey New buses for public transportation arrive in Bishkek from Turkey
U.S. renames Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America U.S. renames Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America
Reconstruction of bypass road: Chinese company selected as general contractor Reconstruction of bypass road: Chinese company selected as general contractor
28 January, Tuesday
11:57
Land worth 35 million soms returned to state in Jalal-Abad region Land worth 35 million soms returned to state in Jalal-A...
11:44
Labor Minister, U.S. Ambassador discuss repatriation of Kyrgyzstanis from Syria
11:32
Russian school textbooks to be adapted to standards of Kyrgyzstan
11:20
Tourists to be transported free of charge by electric vehicles in Ala-Archa park
11:12
Bishkek hosts event commemorating 81st anniversary of Leningrad's liberation