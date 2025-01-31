11:12
Kyrgyzstan and Belarus intend to increase joint trade turnover to $500 million

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev met with the Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko as part of the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Almaty. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The parties discussed strengthening partnership in trade, industry and agriculture, and also agreed on new joint initiatives.

Adylbek Kasymaliev noted that relations between Kyrgyzstan and Belarus are based on «common historical memory and mutual support.» He conveyed congratulations to the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko from Sadyr Japarov on the successful elections.

«We cooperate in almost all areas, but there is untapped potential. We need to more actively develop industrial cooperation, agriculture and logistics through specific projects,» he said.

In response, Roman Golovchenko invited the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers to pay an official visit to Belarus and called the Kyrgyz Republic a «reliable and significant partner», noting the positive dynamics in joint projects.

Key topics of the talks:

  • Trade and economic ties: the parties agreed to increase mutual trade turnover to $500 million in the next five years.
  • Agriculture: technology exchange and strengthening cooperation in the agro-industrial sector.
  • Investments and industry: launching new projects in the processing industry and mechanical engineering.

Despite the growth in trade turnover, the basis of Kyrgyzstan’s exports to Belarus is still agricultural products and textiles, while Belarus supplies machinery, electrical equipment and medicines. Focus on industrial cooperation can change this structure, opening access for Kyrgyzstan’s enterprises to Belarusian technologies.
