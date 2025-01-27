11:54
Turnover in wholesale and retail trade in 2024 reached 1.7 trillion soms

More than 413,000 taxpayers are registered in Kyrgyzstan. The Tax Service reported.

As of January 2025, there are 413,200 taxpayers in the country, approximately 114,000 of whom are engaged in trade. At least 6,200 of them work in shopping centers, while 51,700 work in markets and mini-markets.

The largest wholesale markets are Dordoi, Turataly El Bazary, Dordoi-Dyikan, Aziz, Sary-Ozon, and Madina. They play a key role in ensuring the country’s retail and wholesale trade.

