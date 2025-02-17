11:27
English

Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover amounts to $16 billion in 2024

Kyrgyzstan’s foreign trade turnover amounted to $16 billion in 2024. This is 0.9 percent more compared to 2023. Such preliminary data are contained in the materials of the National Statistical Committee.

Export supplies reportedly increased and amounted to $3.8 billion (13.1 percent). Imports also grew and amounted to $12 billion (2.4 percent).

The share of mutual trade of the Kyrgyz Republic with the countries that are members of the EAEU in the total volume of trade turnover amounted to 31.1 percent, with exports — 38.6 percent and imports — 28.8 percent.

As for the third countries (excluding the EAEU), it amounted to 68.9 percent of the total volume of trade turnover, including 61.4 percent in exports and 71.2 percent in imports.
