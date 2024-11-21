19:00
Trade between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan amounted to more than $675 million

Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan amounted to more than $675 million from January to October 2024. Statistics Agency of the Republic of Uzbekistan provided such data.

The trade turnover between the two countries for the specified period amounted to $675.6 million, of which exports from Uzbekistan amounted to $444.8 million, imports from the Kyrgyz Republic — $230.8 million.

For the same period last year, the trade turnover amounted to $814.1 million.

For ten months of this year, the foreign trade turnover of the Republic of Uzbekistan amounted to $54.4 billion. It increased by $3.4 billion (6.7 percent) compared to the same period in 2023.

The largest volume of foreign trade of Uzbekistan was registered with China (18.8 percent), Russia (17.8 percent) and Kazakhstan (6.3 percent).
