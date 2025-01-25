Trade brings the most taxes to budget of Kyrgyzstan in 2024

The Tax Service published data on the sectors of the economy that contributed the largest share of tax revenues to Kyrgyzstan’s budget in 2024.

According to its data, trade became the leader, bringing more than 70 billion soms in taxes to the budget. This is 13.9 billion more than in 2023, which shows an increase of 24.6 percent.

Minerals and non-ferrous metallurgy take the second place with 23.1 billion soms. Next come financial services (10.6 billion) and construction (10.3 billion).

Education, healthcare and public administration together brought 10.1 billion soms to the budget.

Agriculture is at the end of the list in terms of tax revenue. The tax revenues from it amounted to 1.04 billion soms, which is 221.4 million more than in 2023 (an increase of 27 percent).

Here is the distribution of tax revenues among other sectors:

Manufacturing — 8.7 billion soms;

Transport, hotels and restaurants — 8.6 billion soms;

Electrical energy industry- 7.9 billion soms;

Professional activities — 7.9 billion soms;

Alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages — 7 billion soms;

Communications — 6.6 billion soms;

Food products — 4.2 billion soms;

Computer science — 2.3 billion soms;

Publishing, cinema and television — 1.04 billion soms.

As it was previously reported, the total amount of taxes received by the country’s budget last year reached 228.2 billion soms.