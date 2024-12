Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Russia exceeded $3 billion for ten months of 2024. Materials of the National Statistical Committee say.

Imports of Russian goods to the Kyrgyz Republic during this period increased by 15.4 percent (to $2.1 billion).

Exports of goods from Kyrgyzstan to Russia increased by 46.3 percent (to $937.4 million).

The Russian Federation remains the largest trading partner of the Kyrgyz Republic after China.