Mutual trade in agricultural products between Kyrgyzstan and Russia increases

Mutual trade in agricultural products between Russia and Kyrgyzstan in January-November 2024 increased by 6 percent compared to the same period in 2023. The Russian Ministry of Agriculture reported.

«Deputy Minister of Agriculture Maxim Titov held a working meeting at the department with Deputy Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan Samat Nasirdinov. Mutual trade between the two countries is actively developing. For 11 months of last year, it increased by 6 percent compared to the same period in 2023,» the statement says.

The parties discussed issues of cooperation between the two states in the agricultural sector, including interaction in a number of key areas.

«Among these areas are food security and price regulation, selection and genetics, education and exchange of experience, as well as digitalization in agriculture,» the Russian Ministry of Agriculture informs.

Maxim Titov noted that Russia and Kyrgyzstan supply each other with necessary food products, thereby contributing to food security. He expressed confidence that productive interaction between the states in the agro-industrial sector will continue in the future.
link: https://24.kg/english/319338/
views: 101
