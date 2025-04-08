Innovative tree watering bags tested on Bishkek's trees

Deputy Mayor of Bishkek Ramiz Aliyev and Bishkekzelenstroy municipal enterprise have tested innovative slow-release watering bags for trees for the first time. The City Hall’s press service reported.

The experiment was reportedly conducted on two trees using 50 liters of water, which was carefully poured into the bag.

«The results showed that water delivery in this mode provides drip irrigation and helps maintain the necessary moisture level for three days. This innovation can significantly simplify the care of green spaces in conditions of limited access to remote areas, since watering can be carried out once every three days,» the statement says.

City Hall believes that the use of such technologies will improve tree care in the city and increase the amount of greenery, which in turn will create a more comfortable ecological environment for the residents of Bishkek.