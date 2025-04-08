10:29
Part of Bishkek to have no water on April 9

Supply of drinking water to residential houses, schools, kindergartens, health care facilities and other social and industrial facilities will be stopped in a part of Bishkek on April 9 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The outage area:

— Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue — Minzhylkiyev Street — Toktogul Sagyndykov Street — Absamat Masaliev Avenue.

The water outage is due to repair and restoration work on the city’s water supply networks with a diameter of 300 millimeters.

Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience caused and asks organizations and the population to stock up on drinking water in advance.
