10:24
USD 87.45
EUR 91.77
RUB 0.88
English

Sadyr Japarov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev meet at Amirsoy ski resort

Presidents Sadyr Japarov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev met at Amirsoy ski resort. The President of Kyrgyzstan posted about it on social media.

According to him, 94 percent of the country’s territory is occupied by mountains, and ski resorts can be built in each of seven regions.

«But we practically don’t have them. Why? Because since gaining independence, we, starting from ordinary people to presidents, have been exclusively engaged in politics. Rallies were held every day, as well as feasts. Almost no attention was paid to the economy, tourism and other important areas,» the head of state posted.

He noted that Shavkat Mirziyoyev built Amirsoy ski resort from scratch, just half an hour’s drive from Tashkent.

«The level of service is not inferior to the European one,» Sadyr Japarov shared.

Amirsoy ski resort is the largest ski resort in Uzbekistan and the most modern ski resort in Central Asia. It was opened in 2019.

The ski complex occupies an area of ​​900 hectares on the northern slope of Maygashkan mountain, which is part of Chatkal range. The height of the ski trails ranges from 1,630 to 2,275 meters. Most of the trails are suitable for beginners and intermediate skiers. The resort has seven ski lifts, including five belt-type (travolator), one chairlift and a gondola lift.
link: https://24.kg/english/317983/
views: 42
Print
Related
Uzbek chemical manufacturer plans to open branch in Kyrgyzstan
Fairs of Kyrgyzstan’s products to be organized in Uzbekistan
Salimbai Boyvocha released from custody in Uzbekistan
Tashkent plans to strengthen ties with new U.S. administration
Uzbekistan launches new international bus routes, including to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstani injured in road accident in Uzbekistan
Uzbek airline announces reduction in number of flights to Russia
Heads of Governments of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan to meet
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan intend to establish Business Council
Batken, Sughd, and Fergana regions to cooperate: Agreement signed
Popular
Increase in consumer prices and tariffs registered in all EAEU countries Increase in consumer prices and tariffs registered in all EAEU countries
Umrah 2025: Pilgrims have to be vaccinated against meningitis Umrah 2025: Pilgrims have to be vaccinated against meningitis
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to visit Kyrgyzstan Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to visit Kyrgyzstan
Reconstruction of bypass road: Chinese company selected as general contractor Reconstruction of bypass road: Chinese company selected as general contractor
27 January, Monday
10:16
Sadyr Japarov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev meet at Amirsoy ski resort Sadyr Japarov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev meet at Amirsoy sk...
10:07
Another group of Russian language teachers arrives from Russia in Kyrgyzstan
09:45
New buses for public transportation arrive in Bishkek from Turkey
09:40
Explosion in Kok-Zhar village: One of victims dies
25 January, Saturday
17:31
Vital medicines to be exempt from VAT — Almambet Shykmamatov
17:04
Cableway construction begins in Ala-Archa Nature Park
16:13
Suspect in attempted murder detained in Chui region
16:00
Vladimir Putin awards title of Honored Scientist of Russia to Askar Akayev
15:49
Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan pays 31 million soms to rating agencies in 2024