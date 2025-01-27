Sadyr Japarov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev meet at Amirsoy ski resort

Presidents Sadyr Japarov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev met at Amirsoy ski resort. The President of Kyrgyzstan posted about it on social media.

According to him, 94 percent of the country’s territory is occupied by mountains, and ski resorts can be built in each of seven regions.

«But we practically don’t have them. Why? Because since gaining independence, we, starting from ordinary people to presidents, have been exclusively engaged in politics. Rallies were held every day, as well as feasts. Almost no attention was paid to the economy, tourism and other important areas,» the head of state posted.

He noted that Shavkat Mirziyoyev built Amirsoy ski resort from scratch, just half an hour’s drive from Tashkent.

«The level of service is not inferior to the European one,» Sadyr Japarov shared.

Amirsoy ski resort is the largest ski resort in Uzbekistan and the most modern ski resort in Central Asia. It was opened in 2019.

The ski complex occupies an area of ​​900 hectares on the northern slope of Maygashkan mountain, which is part of Chatkal range. The height of the ski trails ranges from 1,630 to 2,275 meters. Most of the trails are suitable for beginners and intermediate skiers. The resort has seven ski lifts, including five belt-type (travolator), one chairlift and a gondola lift.