Increase in consumer prices and tariffs registered in all EAEU countries

An increase in consumer prices and tariffs was registered in all EAEU countries in December 2024 compared to November. Materials of the National Statistical Committee say.

The increase in prices in Kyrgyzstan reached 0.9 percent. It is due to an increase in the cost of food products and soft drinks by 1.5 percent.

During this period, the highest inflation rate — 9.5 percent — in the consumer sector of the economy was registered in Russia, where prices for food products also increased significantly — by 11.1 percent.

Inflation in the EAEU states in annual terms reached:

  • In Armenia — 1.5 percent;
  • In Belarus — 5.2 percent;
  • In Kazakhstan — 8.6 percent;
  • In Kyrgyzstan — 6.3 percent.

At the same time, the increase in prices for services in the Kyrgyz Republic amounted to 8.1 percent, and for food products — 6.4 percent.
