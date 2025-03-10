Vegetable prices increase in Kyrgyzstan

Food prices have been monitored in Kyrgyzstan and foreign countries, such as Russia and Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry reported.

According to the results of the monitoring, prices for carrots in Kyrgyzstan increased by 8.7 percent, onions — by 2.6 percent, and potatoes — by 1.6 percent.

At the same time, prices for first-grade wheat flour (domestic production) decreased by 1.4 percent, and vegetable oil — by 1.4 percent.

In the Republic of Kazakhstan, prices for bakery products increased by 1.4 percent, vegetable oil — by 1.9 percent, and the price of potatoes decreased by 2.8 percent.

In the Russian Federation, the price of carrots increased by 0.1 percent, while prices for potatoes decreased by 2.9 percent, granulated sugar — by 1.5 percent, and first-grade wheat of domestic production — by 1.6 percent.