Crime group member detained on Osh for sale of synthetic drugs

A 37-year-old man was detained in Osh region, who is suspected of selling synthetic drugs throughout the region. The press service of the State Service on Drug Control of the Ministry of Internal Affairs informed 24.kg news agency.

Officers received information that a man was selling the synthetic drug Alpha-PVP in Osh region. On January 15, law enforcement officers detained the suspect. He turned out to be 37-year-old D.A.R., registered with the Ministry of Internal Affairs as a member of a drug gang. A bag of drugs was seized from him during the arrest.

A case was opened under the article «Illegal production of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their analogues for the purpose of sale» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The man was placed in a temporary detention facility. The investigation is ongoing.
