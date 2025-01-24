Crime group member detained on Osh for sale of synthetic drugs

A 37-year-old man was detained in Osh region, who is suspected of selling synthetic drugs throughout the region. The press service of the State Service on Drug Control of the Ministry of Internal Affairs informed 24.kg news agency.
A case was opened under the article «Illegal production of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their analogues for the purpose of sale» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The man was placed in a temporary detention facility. The investigation is ongoing.