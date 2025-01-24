Kyrgyzstanis can resolve their legal status issue without leaving Russia

Foreign nationals residing in the Russian Federation have been reminded of new rules. The Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia reported.

On January 23, representatives of the diplomatic mission participated in an online meeting with Valentina Kazakova, head of the Main Directorate for Migration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, and representatives of CIS diplomatic missions.

«The meeting was organized to clarify the provisions of the Decree of the President of the Russian Federation, which establishes temporary measures for regulating the legal status of foreign nationals, including citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic, residing in Russia, information about whom is to be included in the register of controlled individuals,» the embassy stated.

According to the decree, foreign nationals, who are staying in Russia in violation of stay regulations, have to, from January 1 to April 30, 2025, either leave the country or resolve their legal status.

The embassy highlighted that Kyrgyzstanis have the option to resolve their status issue without leaving Russia.

To do so, they have to, by April 30, 2025, submit an application for extending their temporary stay in Russia to local branches of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and provide a notarized copy of their employment or civil law contract signed by their employer.

Additionally, citizens of Kyrgyzstan have to meet the following requirements:

Submit their biometric data (complete mandatory fingerprint registration and photography) or undergo biometric identification;

Undergo a medical examination;

Have no debt on mandatory payments due under the legislation of the Russian Federation.

For Kyrgyz nationals applying for an extension of their temporary stay, authorities will consider imposing an administrative fine as a penalty without ordering administrative expulsion from Russia.

The embassy urges Kyrgyzstanis staying in Russia to approach the matter of their legal stay in the country responsibly and to promptly contact the relevant Russian authorities to avoid negative consequences.