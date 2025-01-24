Svetlana Ashirova dismissed from post of circus director

Svetlana Ashirova, the director of the Kyrgyz State Circus named after Abubakir Izibaev, was dismissed from her position. The Ministry of Culture of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the ministry, the reason for the dismissal was the end of the probationary period. The ministry did not renew the employment contract.

Recall, Svetlana (Aslanaiym) Ashirova was appointed director of the State Circus three months ago, on October 23, 2024. Recently, several artists of the institution complained to journalists about her work and called her incompetent.

Svetlana Ashirova herself does not agree with the criticism. According to her, she may be too demanding.

«When the management changes, of course, there may be new requirements. I have one requirement: not to engage in intrigue, but to work,» she said.

The relevant department promised to conduct an objective investigation into all the complaints made by the artists.