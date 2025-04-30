Traffic along Chui Avenue near TsUM to be completely closed from May 9

The section of Chui Avenue from Abdrakhmanov Street to Shopokov Street will be completely closed to traffic from 10 p.m. on May 9. The press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

It is noted that this is due to the construction of an underground pedestrian crossing and parking at the intersection of Chui Avenue and Shopokov Street.

The project provides for the complete excavation of the roadway, the implementation period is from six to eight months. The total budget of the project is 2 billion soms.

The municipality calls on residents to plan their routes in advance, and public transport passengers — to clarify changes in the routes.

According to the City Hall, the project is being implemented at the expense of private investment from Tashbolot Holding and Old Bishkek LLC.

According to the Ministry of Justice, the director of Tashbolot Holding is Nazgul Narimanovna Tyuleeva, the daughter of the former mayor of the capital, Nariman Tyuleev, and Old Bishkek LLC is headed by Ramis Alimzhanovich Kazakov.