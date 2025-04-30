Officials spent $7 million on drafting Digital Code - deputy

During a meeting of the Parliament, MP Gulya Kozhokulova demanded an official report on $7 million spent on drafting the Digital Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

She argued that such an amount could have been used to establish an entirely new government agency.

«The problem with drafting the Code is that each government body was assigned separate chapters, and those chapters don’t align. Every ministry has deputies in charge of digitalization. We had a large Ministry of Digital Development with many functions, but now they have been redistributed — some to the Presidential Administration and others to different agencies. We failed to create a dedicated ministry. The proposed Code is full of flaws and should be sent back for a second reading, with a special parliamentary group formed for revision,» Gulya Kozhokulova said.

Despite her objections, lawmakers approved the draft of the Digital Code of the Kyrgyz Republic and its enforcement in the second reading.