23:29
USD 87.45
EUR 99.46
RUB 1.07
English

Construction of Asman city postponed: Cabinet terminates agreement with investor

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan decided to terminate the investment agreement on the implementation of «Construction of the Eco-Friendly Asman City» project. The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev signed the corresponding order.

Earlier (in November 2024), it was signed with CITIC Merchant and Module House LLC.

The document notes that the Order No. 724-r has been declared invalid.

The reason for the decision is unknown.

According to the Ministry of Justice, the founders of Module House are Elaman Toktobekov and Jipargul Bazarbaeva, with Ermek Atantaev listed as director. The company is engaged in construction of residential and non-residential buildings.

CITIC Merchant Corporation Limited is a Hong Kong financial and industrial conglomerate, 58 percent of its shares belong to the Chinese CITIC group.

Recall, on June 30, 2023, President Sadyr Japarov laid a capsule at the construction site of a new eco-friendly city. It was reported that the approximate cost of the project is $20 million.

Last November, then-head of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov announced that funding sources for Asman city totaling $480 million had been identified.
link: https://24.kg/english/328039/
views: 146
Print
Related
$480 million raised for construction of Asman city
Nurdan Oruntaev tells when first building appears in Asman city
Sadyr Japarov: Construction of Asman city will start in about 10 days
Construction of Asman city to begin in May 2024
Construction of substation starts in Asman city
Local residents will not interfere with construction of Asman, president says
Opinions in society on construction of Asman city are divided - President
Capsule laid in Issyk-Kul region for construction of Asman city
President tells why Asman is not built in Batken
Construction of Asman will begin at the end of June - Sadyr Japarov
Popular
Almaty hosts meeting of Foreign Ministers in Central Asia – China format Almaty hosts meeting of Foreign Ministers in Central Asia – China format
Delimitation of Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border discussed in Tashkent Delimitation of Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border discussed in Tashkent
E. coli found in Dubai chocolate sold at Tashkent market E. coli found in Dubai chocolate sold at Tashkent market
Kyrgyz agricultural products to be imported to Kazakhstan via "green corridor" Kyrgyz agricultural products to be imported to Kazakhstan via "green corridor"
30 April, Wednesday
22:16
Construction of Asman city postponed: Cabinet terminates agreement with investor Construction of Asman city postponed: Cabinet terminate...
22:05
District Court remands journalist Kanyshai Mamyrkulova in custody
21:32
Kyrgyzstan to toughen penalties for involving children in drug advertising
21:20
Traffic along Chui Avenue near TsUM to be completely closed from May 9
17:55
Ozon’s turnover in Kyrgyzstan grows almost fourfold