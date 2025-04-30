State Committee for National Security conducts counterterrorism drills

Large-scale counterterrorism exercises under the code name «Jalal-Abad — 2025» were held at Uch-Korgon hydropower plant in Shamaldy-Sai town. The press service of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The exercises were held in the format of a command and staff operation and were organized within the framework of the combat training plan approved by the Chairman of the State Committee Kamchybek Tashiev.

The operation was overseen by Kurmanbek Avazov, Deputy Chairman of the SCNS and Director of the Counterterrorism Center.

The scenario simulated a real terrorist attack: a group of five armed militants infiltrated the hydropower plant and took 15 employees hostage. Information about the incident was rapidly relayed to the regional command center, after which anti-terrorist measures were implemented.

Negotiators initially attempted a peaceful resolution, but talks failed. Elite Alpha unit servicemen were then deployed and stormed the facility. As a result of a swift and coordinated operation, two «terrorists» were captured, two neutralized, and one wounded. All hostages were safely rescued and handed over to emergency services and medical workers.

An investigative team from the Ministry of Internal Affairs also examined the «crime scene,» where a suspicious explosive device was discovered and successfully defused by bomb disposal experts using a remote-controlled robot.

No real injuries were reported during the exercises. According to Kurmanbek Avazov, a thorough analysis of the operation will be conducted in the near future.

«We will identify all the shortcomings and eliminate them. Such exercises are an important element of preparation for real threats,» he emphasized.

In conclusion, the participants were presented with honorary awards for their high level of professionalism and clear coordination of actions.