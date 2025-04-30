23:28
USD 87.45
EUR 99.46
RUB 1.07
English

State Committee for National Security conducts counterterrorism drills

Large-scale counterterrorism exercises under the code name «Jalal-Abad — 2025» were held at Uch-Korgon hydropower plant in Shamaldy-Sai town. The press service of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The exercises were held in the format of a command and staff operation and were organized within the framework of the combat training plan approved by the Chairman of the State Committee Kamchybek Tashiev.

The operation was overseen by Kurmanbek Avazov, Deputy Chairman of the SCNS and Director of the Counterterrorism Center.

The scenario simulated a real terrorist attack: a group of five armed militants infiltrated the hydropower plant and took 15 employees hostage. Information about the incident was rapidly relayed to the regional command center, after which anti-terrorist measures were implemented.

Negotiators initially attempted a peaceful resolution, but talks failed. Elite Alpha unit servicemen were then deployed and stormed the facility. As a result of a swift and coordinated operation, two «terrorists» were captured, two neutralized, and one wounded. All hostages were safely rescued and handed over to emergency services and medical workers.

An investigative team from the Ministry of Internal Affairs also examined the «crime scene,» where a suspicious explosive device was discovered and successfully defused by bomb disposal experts using a remote-controlled robot.

No real injuries were reported during the exercises. According to Kurmanbek Avazov, a thorough analysis of the operation will be conducted in the near future.

«We will identify all the shortcomings and eliminate them. Such exercises are an important element of preparation for real threats,» he emphasized.

In conclusion, the participants were presented with honorary awards for their high level of professionalism and clear coordination of actions.
link: https://24.kg/english/328003/
views: 255
Print
Related
Anti-terrorist exercises held in Kyrgyzstan
Special forces of Kyrgyzstan and India to conduct joint exercises Khanjar-XII
Training exercises held at National Hospital in Bishkek
Earthquake preparedness drills held in Bishkek
CSTO Secretary General announces Rubezh 2025 exercises in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz-Uzbek computer command-staff exercises held for the first time
Kyrgyzstan’s servicemen to take part in CSTO exercises in Kazakhstan
Active phase of CSTO exercises completed in Kyrgyzstan
Karakol to host Tunduk-2024 mobilization exercises
Armenia refuses to participate in CSTO exercises in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Almaty hosts meeting of Foreign Ministers in Central Asia – China format Almaty hosts meeting of Foreign Ministers in Central Asia – China format
Delimitation of Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border discussed in Tashkent Delimitation of Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border discussed in Tashkent
E. coli found in Dubai chocolate sold at Tashkent market E. coli found in Dubai chocolate sold at Tashkent market
Kyrgyz agricultural products to be imported to Kazakhstan via "green corridor" Kyrgyz agricultural products to be imported to Kazakhstan via "green corridor"
30 April, Wednesday
22:16
Construction of Asman city postponed: Cabinet terminates agreement with investor Construction of Asman city postponed: Cabinet terminate...
22:05
District Court remands journalist Kanyshai Mamyrkulova in custody
21:32
Kyrgyzstan to toughen penalties for involving children in drug advertising
21:20
Traffic along Chui Avenue near TsUM to be completely closed from May 9
17:55
Ozon’s turnover in Kyrgyzstan grows almost fourfold