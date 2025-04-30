23:28
Drug dealers selling hashish from Tajikistan in the south of Kyrgyzstan detained

Security services suppressed an international drug channel in Jalal-Abad region. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic (SCNS) reported.

The security services detected a channel for the supply of drugs from Tajikistan for further sale in the southern regions of Kyrgyzstan and in Uzbekistan. As a result of an operation, five men — K.K.Zh., K.K.T., M.A.M., U.Zh.U., and the 50-year-old organizer of the criminal scheme T.K.B. — were detained in Kypchak-Talaa village and Shamaldy-Sai town in Nooken district, Jalal-Abad region while transporting and attempting to sell a batch of drugs.

At least 17 kilograms of Afghan hashish brought from Tajikistan were seized from the detainees. The investigation is ongoing.
