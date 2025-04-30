23:29
District Court remands journalist Kanyshai Mamyrkulova in custody

A preliminary hearing of the case against a journalist Kanyshai Mamyrkulova was held in the Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek. As lawyer Nurbek Sydykov told 24.kg news agency, the judge did not grant the defense’s motion to change the measure of restraint.

The consideration of the journalist’s case on the merits is scheduled for May 14 at 10 a.m.

Recall, the journalist Kanyshai Mamyrkulova was detained on March 20. She was charged under the articles «Call for mass riots» and «Incitement of racial, ethnic, national, religious or interregional hostility (discord)» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to investigators, the journalist was spreading false information about the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, which could lead to destabilization of the situation in the country. The Main Department of Internal Affairs previously stated that a forensic linguistic examination confirmed the presence of calls for violence. This became the basis for initiating the criminal case.

On March 22, Kanyshai Mamyrkulova was arrested by a court decision until the end of the investigation -May 19. In April, the Bishkek City Court, following the consideration of the journalist’s appeal, remanded her in custody. Before that, the Sverdlovsky District Court did not satisfy the complaint on recognizing the investigator’s actions during the detention of Kanyshai Mamyrkulova as illegal.

The journalist is known for critical posts about the authorities on social media.
