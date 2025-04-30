New Deputy Minister for Digital Development appointed at Health Ministry

A new Deputy Minister — Nurgul Adnaeva has been introduced at the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan. She will supervise the issues of digital development in the healthcare system, the press center of the ministry reports.

The Health Minister Erkin Checheybaev expressed confidence in the professionalism and experience of Nurgul Adnaeva, emphasizing the importance of digital transformation.

It is reported that Nurgul Adnaeva has more than 30 years of work experience in the healthcare sector. She comes from Gulcha village in Osh region. She graduated from the Medical Faculty of the Medical Institute in 1989, and in 2000 received an economic education at the BSU, specializing in «World Economy».

At different times she worked as a district general practitioner, chief physician, head of structures in the system of compulsory medical insurance, was an advisor to the minister and an expert in the government apparatus. She also took part in international projects of UNDP, WHO and the World Bank, underwent internships in healthcare management, medical procurement and interaction with NGOs.

Previously, Nurgul Adnaeva also headed the Oncology Service Support Fund and worked on the development of a national database of medicines. In recent years, she coordinated the Social Contract project of the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration.

In her new position, she will be responsible for digital transformation in healthcare, which is one of the key areas of reform in the system.