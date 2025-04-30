Kyrgyzstan to toughen penalties for involving children in drug advertising

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan passed in the third reading a draft law amending the Criminal Code to strengthen efforts against the spread of narcotic and psychoactive substances among youth.

Namely, it is proposed to include the terms «potent substances», «psychotropic substances» and «analogues of narcotic drugs» in Article 181 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, since this article provides for liability for involving a child in «the use of alcohol, narcotic drugs or other intoxicating substances». That is, if the subject of this crime is «psychotropic substances» or «analogues of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances», then such an act will not be punishable. The proposed amendments aim to close this legal gap by introducing criminal liability for such actions.

In addition, it is proposed to toughen the punishment for the propaganda and distribution of narcotic drugs using telecommunications networks. A clause will be added to Article 287 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, providing for liability for actions committed via the Internet and social media.

As the background statement to the law says, the development of the document was prompted by the growth of drug advertising in public places and online space, as well as the need to strengthen the legal framework for protecting young people from the influence of drug crime.