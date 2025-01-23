New International Film Festival to be established in CIS

A new International Film Festival will be established in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). The initiator is Kazakhstan. The CIS Executive Committee reported.

The constituent documents of the International Film Festival «Commonwealth» will be submitted to the CIS Intergovernmental Council for consideration.

The goal of the festival is to develop cooperation between the CIS countries in the field of cinematography, as well as to popularize the achievements of national film industries.

Kazakhstan as the initiator will host the first film festival, and then it will be held every two years in each of the Commonwealth countries in the alphabetical order of country names.

«There are a number of issues regarding the holding of this festival, in the near future they will be discussed at a higher level and will find their solution,» the Deputy Minister of Culture of Belarus Sergei Sarakach said.

The film archives of the CIS member states will also cooperate and will be able to use their common film heritage together.