Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets with CIS Ambassadors in Moscow

A traditional meeting of the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov with CIS Ambassadors took place in Moscow. The Telegram channel of the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

The meeting participants discussed the formation of a new security architecture in Eurasia.

«During the event, the results of cooperation in the CIS format in 2024 under Russia’s chairmanship were summed up, key tasks for the future were outlined with an emphasis on further strengthening foreign policy coordination, enhancing cooperation in trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, as well as in the field of security,» the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

The diplomats also «exchanged views on pressing global and regional issues, including in the context of the implementation of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s initiative to form a new architecture of equal and indivisible security in Eurasia.»