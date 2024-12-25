10:19
USD 87.00
EUR 90.44
RUB 0.86
English

Sadyr Japarov arrives in St. Petersburg to participate in EAEU and CIS summits

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrived in St. Petersburg for a working visit on December 24. The head of state’s plane landed at Pulkovo Airport, where he was welcomed by Deputy Governor of St. Petersburg Oleg Ergashev and other officials.

According to Muratbek Azymbakiev, head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic, the President will take part in an informal meeting of CIS leaders and a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

The EAEU meeting participants will summarize the Union’s work in 2024, discuss integration prospects, and sign key documents, including an agreement on customs transit.

The CIS meeting participants will summarize the results of interaction for the year and discuss international and regional issues.
link: https://24.kg/english/315288/
views: 140
Print
Related
EAEU economies maintain positive growth dynamics - EEC
Kyrgyzstan still leads in EAEU in cargo, passenger transportation growth
Kyrgyzstan among three EEU countries with lowest annual inflation rate
Russian Traveler Awards: Kyrgyzstan among top three winners
Business loans rates in Kyrgyzstan among highest in EAEU
EAEU supports Kyrgyzstan's proposal - registration of medicines simplified
Putin urges to prevent destabilization of situation in CIS, neighboring regions
Construction activity in EAEU countries increases: Kyrgyzstan leads
Maps of joint tourist routes recommended for use in EAEU countries
CIS discusses preparations for anniversary of Victory in Great Patriotic War
Popular
Sadyr Japarov asks European Parliament not to interfere in politics of KR Sadyr Japarov asks European Parliament not to interfere in politics of KR
Sadyr Japarov tells about plans to open flights to Europe Sadyr Japarov tells about plans to open flights to Europe
Sadyr Japarov demands liquidation of public organizations fighting corruption Sadyr Japarov demands liquidation of public organizations fighting corruption
Third People's Kurultai ends in Bishkek Third People's Kurultai ends in Bishkek
25 December, Wednesday
10:10
Over 20 arrested on dry hunger strike in Bishkek's pretrial detention center 1 Over 20 arrested on dry hunger strike in Bishkek's pret...
09:42
E-Government Development Index of Kyrgyzstan improves by three positions
09:22
Sadyr Japarov arrives in St. Petersburg to participate in EAEU and CIS summits
24 December, Tuesday
17:37
Cabinet and Rosatom sign agreement on construction of wind power station
17:23
IQ Air sensors show critical smog levels in Bishkek
17:15
Karakol State Nature Park transferred to Presidential Affairs Department
17:05
Kamchybek Tashiev introduces new head of Batken region
16:09
285 snow leopards live on the territory of Kyrgyzstan