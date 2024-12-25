Sadyr Japarov arrives in St. Petersburg to participate in EAEU and CIS summits

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrived in St. Petersburg for a working visit on December 24. The head of state’s plane landed at Pulkovo Airport, where he was welcomed by Deputy Governor of St. Petersburg Oleg Ergashev and other officials.

According to Muratbek Azymbakiev, head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic, the President will take part in an informal meeting of CIS leaders and a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

The EAEU meeting participants will summarize the Union’s work in 2024, discuss integration prospects, and sign key documents, including an agreement on customs transit.

The CIS meeting participants will summarize the results of interaction for the year and discuss international and regional issues.