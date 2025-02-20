“Kachkyn” film from Kyrgyzstan wins 3 awards at Film Festival in France

Film «Kachkyn» by Dastan Japar Ryskeldi has won three awards at the Vesoul International Film Festival of Asian Cinema in France. Kyrgyzcinema.com reports.

The film won the International Jury Prize, as well as the Marc Haas and Guimet Museum Awards.

«Kachkyn» tells about the challenges and trials migrants face in their quest to improve their lives in a foreign country, and focuses on the consequences of illegal migration.

Aza and Samat, two drug dealers, who pave secret routes through the mountains of Central Asia, come across Nazik, a young girl who has escaped from slavery. When Nazik is captured by a local criminal and faces a grim return to slavery, Aza decides to save her, no matter the cost.

The main filming took place in Naryn, Balykchy and Toktogul.