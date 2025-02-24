German directors make film about women from Kyrgyz village

The International Documentary Film Festival in Thessaloniki (Greece), which will take place from March 6 to 16, has announced the list of participants in the competition. The list is published on the website of the film festival.

Among them are works from Greece, Paraguay, Israel, Kenya, the USA and other countries.

The international program features the film «Kick-off» by directors Roser Corella and Stefano Obino, shot in Kyrgyzstan. The world premiere of the film will take place in Greece.

In the village of Kok-Tash, Kyrgyzstan, where conservative norms dictate that women should only do household work, an activist organizes a women’s football tournament to challenge these patriarchal traditions.

Women of all ages are invited to participate, but the announcement creates tension, as they have to ask their husbands for permission. With no prior football experience, the women secretly train on the outskirts of the village, away from men, who are not allowed to attend the event.

The Thessaloniki Documentary Festival was founded in 1999 at the initiative of Dimitris Eipides, who served as a director until 2016.

Ten films selected for the international competition will compete for the «Golden Alexander» and «Silver Alexander» — the festival’s top awards.