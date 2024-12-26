Informal CIS summit: Putin notes strengthening of international authority

An informal meeting of the leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) was held in the Leningrad Oblast of Russia.

The traditional summit was attended by the Presidents of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that in 2024 Russia’s main efforts as the country chairing the CIS were aimed at developing integration in the Eurasian space, strengthening the international authority of the Commonwealth, and ensuring the effective operation of its executive bodies. Priority attention was paid to deepening economic cooperation, ensuring free movement of goods and services, eliminating trade barriers and simplifying customs procedures.

He also expressed confidence that the CIS countries will continue to work on solving the problems of social and economic development, strengthening stability and security.

The meeting participants visited an auto club and auto museum, where they watched an ice show.

The CIS Heads of State had an informal talk and exchanged views on topical international and regional issues.

Tajikistan will take over the CIS presidency on January 1, 2025.