Russian Traveler Awards: Kyrgyzstan among top three winners

Kyrgyzstan is among the top three winners of the annual Russian Traveler Awards, taking second place in the nomination «Tourism in the CIS».

As the Department of Tourism reported, the ceremony of awarding winners and prize-winners took place in Moscow.

The Russian Traveler Awards is held by Russian Traveler magazine, which announces an online vote for readers. At least 64 regions of Russia, CIS countries and other states took part in the competition in 2024. More than 500 applications for participation were submitted.

More than 500,000 people took part in the voting. The winners were determined by open online voting and the votes of the expert jury.

Azerbaijan took the first place, Kyrgyzstan — second, and Uzbekistan — third in the nomination «Tourism in the CIS».
