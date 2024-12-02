16:11
Human Rights Documentary Film Festival to be held in Bishkek

The International Human Rights Documentary Film Festival will be held in Bishkek. Representatives of the human rights movement Bir Duino — Kyrgyzstan 2024 announced at a press conference.

According to Lira Asylbek, the festival will start tomorrow, December 3, and will last until December 7.

This time, special attention is paid to the problems of youth. The 18th festival is dedicated to the theme «Youth for Art, Sustainability, Dignity, Security».

According to the decision of the organizing committee, it is aimed at deepening knowledge about the universality and indivisibility of human rights, as well as expansion of opportunities for protection of human rights and freedoms, gender equality, inclusiveness and non-discrimination.

«Each film tells about the struggle for equality, freedom and human dignity. In addition, environmental issues are raised,» a lawyer Timur Arykov said.

The screening program consists of works from 15 countries, including Guinea-Bissau, Portugal, Brazil, Estonia, UK, Sudan, South Sudan, Morocco, Moldova, Uzbekistan, Nepal, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, France, Denmark and Afghanistan.

Films from Central Asia will show how palliative care helps terminally ill people live their last days with dignity, while the life of a teenager with autism shows the power of family and the importance of love. Films will highlight the role of art in preserving cultural memory, whether it be sculptures in Kyrgyzstan created despite repression, or a painting inspired by social issues.
