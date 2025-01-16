14:38
Kyrgyz films to be screened at Dhaka Film Festival

Two films by Kyrgyz directors have been included in the program of the 23rd International Film Festival that was opened in Dhaka (Bangladesh). The website of the film forum says.

The film «Error 404» by Tynchtyk Abylkasymov will be screened in the world cinema section in Dhaka.

The film «Kachkyn» by director Dastan Japar Ryskeldi is participating in the Asian film competition.

The Dhaka International Festival is the largest in Bangladesh. In 2025, it is being held under the slogan «Better Film, Better Audience, Better Society». It has been held annually since 1992 and attracts film lovers from all over the world. It includes screenings of films of various genres and directions, as well as master classes and discussions with famous directors and actors.

The festival will end on January 19. In total, more than 20 awards are planned to be presented based on its results.
