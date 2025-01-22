18:26
Air temperature in Bishkek expected to drop to −18°C at night

The second half of the week in Bishkek will be cold, especially at night, meteorologists say.

January 23: Snow is expected. Nighttime temperature will drop to −11°C, with daytime highs around −5°C.

January 24: Cloudy but without precipitations. The temperature will drop to −18°C at night and it will be cold during the day — to −6°C.

January 25: Clear sky is forecast, with a slight daytime warming. Nighttime temperature will reach −14°C, while daytime temperature will rise to +3°C.

January 26: The weather will remain largely unchanged. Nighttime temperature will be around −7°C, with daytime highs reaching +7°C.
