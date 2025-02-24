Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan

A cold snap is expected in Kyrgyzstan. The Hydrometeorological Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations issued a storm warning.

After a period of abnormally warm and dry weather, a sudden weather change is expected from February 26 to February 28.

Forecasters predict occasional rain and snow, snow in the foothills and mountainous areas, and heavy precipitations in some places. Fog is expected in some areas. Packed snow, icy roads, and snowdrifts are forecast in mountainous areas. In some places, the west wind will increase to 15-20 meters per second, and to 19-24 meters per second in the area of Issyk-Kul Lake.

A significant drop in air temperature is expected:

Chui Valley: −2 to −7°C at night, 0 to 5°C during the day.

Talas Valley: −6 to −11°C at night, −2 to +3°C during the day.

Osh, Jalal-Abad, and Batken valley areas: 0 to −5°C at night, 1 to 6°C during the day.

Issyk-Kul basin: −4 to −9°C at night, 0 to 5°C during the day.

Agricultural zone of Naryn region: −10 to −15°C at night, −2 to +3°C during the day.

Foothill areas: −6 to −11°C at night, 0 to −5°C during the day.

Mountainous areas: −8 to −13°C at night, −3 to −8°C during the day.

High-altitude areas: −18 to −23°C at night, −3 to −8°C during the day.

Suusamyr Valley: −25 to −30°C at night, −7 to −12°C during the day.

Such weather conditions will worsen the situation on the roads, complicate grazing and keeping livestock on distant pastures, the work of motor transport, communications enterprises, energy and public utility services.