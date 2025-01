2024 was the warmest year on record, the European Copernicus Climate Change Monitoring Service says.

It is specified that last year, the average global temperature increased for the first time by more than 1.5 degrees compared to pre-industrial levels for 1850–1900.

According to the results of 2023, the temperature increased by 1.48 degrees. Thus, the last decade was the warmest on record.

According to experts, last year’s temperature increase was due to human activity, as well as the additional contribution of natural weather conditions such as El Niño.