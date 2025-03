The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan issued a storm warning for March 24-26 due to heavy snowfall and potential avalanches in mountainous regions.

Avalanche risks and snow drifts are expected on Too-Ashuu, Ala-Bel, Chon-Ashuu, and Chapchyma passes, as well as in Chychkan Gorge.

The ministry reminds drivers that roads may be slippery and icy, urging them to keep a safe distance of at least 500 meters between vehicles.