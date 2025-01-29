15:21
Snow expected again in Bishkek: Weather forecast for January 30 – February 2

Meteorologists predict snowfall in Bishkek in the second half of the week.

January 30: Snow is expected. Nighttime temperature will drop to −4°C, while daytime temperature will rise to +2°C.

January 31: No significant weather changes. Nighttime temperature will drop to −7°C, with daytime temperature around 0°C.

February 1: Snow is expected only at night, with cloudy skies during the day. Nighttime temperature will reach −8°C, and daytime temperature will be around −1°C.

February 2: Sunny weather. The temperature will drop to −12°C at night, but it will be warm up to +3°C during the day.
