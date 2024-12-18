Snow forecast in Bishkek city

Snow is expected in Bishkek, weather forecasters say.

No precipitations are forecast in the capital on December 19: at night to −6 degrees Celsius, during the day up to +7 degrees.

Snow is expected on December 20. Air temperature at night will be down to −3 degrees, during the day up to +4 degrees.

It will get colder on December 21, snow is forecast. The air temperature will drop to −8 degrees at night, during the day to −1 degree.

It will be cloudy and cold on December 22: at night −13 degrees Celsius, during the day — to −5 degrees.