Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan on January 23-25

The Hydrometeorological Service has issued a storm warning, forecasting significant weather changes and a sharp drop in air temperatures across Kyrgyzstan.

The forecast indicates intermittent snowfall with heavy precipitation in some areas. Air temperature will drop significantly, and fog is expected in certain regions. In southern areas, wet snow may stick to power lines and trees. Roads will be icy, with snow-packed surfaces, and mountain areas may experience snowdrifts. The west wind is expected to intensify in some areas, reaching 15-20 meters per second, and 19-24 meters per second over Issyk-Kul Lake.

Significant temperature drops are expected on January 23 (daytime) and January 24-25:

  • Chui Valley: Nighttime temperatures −15 to −20°C, northern areas −19 to −24°C, daytime −4 to −9°C.
  • Talas Valley: Nighttime −14 to −19°C, Kara-Buura district −17 to −22°C, daytime −6 to −11°C.
  • Osh, Jalal-Abad, Batken valley zones: Nighttime −6 to −11°C, daytime 0 to −5°C.
  • Issyk-Kul basin: Nighttime −11 to −16°C, daytime −3 to −8°C.
  • Naryn agricultural zone: Nighttime −20 to −25°C, daytime −5 to −10°C.
  • Foothill regions: Nighttime −18 to −23°C, daytime −7 to −12°C.
  • Suusamyr Valley: Nighttime −31 to −36°C, daytime −15 to −20°C.
