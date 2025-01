Strong wind is expected in Bishkek and Chui region. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to the Kyrgyz Hydrometeorological Service, wind of 15-20 meters per second is expected in the capital and Chui region in the next three hours.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations added that in such a weather, citizens have to stay in safe, sheltered places. If anyone finds themselves in an emergency situation, they should immediately call 112.