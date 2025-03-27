14:28
Frost expected in Chui and Talas regions

Frost is expected at night and in the morning in the agricultural areas of Chui and Talas regions, with temperatures dropping to 0...-2 degrees Celsius. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The ministry noted that frost poses danger to fruit tree buds and blooming fruit trees.

Additionally, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that on March 27-28, due to unstable weather and expected heavy precipitation, flash floods, flooding of slopes and lowlands, and rising water levels in rivers are expected in the foothill areas of Chui, Talas, Osh, Jalal-Abad, and Batken regions.

On March 27, precipitations are expected in most areas of Osh, Jalal-Abad, and Batken regions, in some parts of Talas and Naryn regions, and in the foothills, while snow is expected in mountainous areas. No precipitations are expected in Chui and Issyk-Kul regions.
