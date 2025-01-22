13:53
149 kilometers of roads repaired under investment projects in Kyrgyzstan

At least 149 kilometers of roads have been paved in 2024 due to investment projects. The Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, the construction of Kok-Art tunnel has been completed, protective fences from snow drifts have been installed on Too-Ashuu and Ala-Bel passes, and a bridge across Urmaral River has been commissioned. Construction of Tyup-Kegen, Karkyra-Turuk-Sary-Zhaz, Korumdu-Balbay-Baatyr roads is also ongoing.

In addition, in order to facilitate the work of road workers, the material and technical base of road maintenance enterprises has been improved at the expense of the road fund.

If 297 units of special equipment were purchased in 2023, then in 2024 this figure increased to 453. In 2025-2026, with the support of the Japanese agency JICA, Batken region will receive 48 units of equipment and machinery in the form of grants.

The grant support also provides for delivery of: 144 units from the People’s Republic of China, 69 units for Issyk-Kul region with the support of the World Bank, 223 units at the expense of the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF).

In total, from 2023 to 2026, the material and technical base of the ministry will be replenished with 1,234 units of new equipment and machinery.
