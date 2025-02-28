18:22
USD 87.45
EUR 90.96
RUB 1.00
English

Balykchy — Kochkor road section to be temporarily closed from March 5 to May 5

Balykchy — Kochkor road section will be temporarily closed from March 5 to May 5. Kyrgyz Temir Zholu National Company reported.

The road will be periodically closed from 39th kilometer to 42nd kilometer — up to the turn to Kubaky pass — due to blasting operations on Balykchy — Kochkor railway construction site.

Temporary closures are scheduled on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.

Drivers and passengers are advised to take into account this restriction when planning their trips.
link: https://24.kg/english/321432/
views: 135
Print
Related
China to build three road interchanges in Bishkek
149 kilometers of roads repaired under investment projects in Kyrgyzstan
Balykchy — Kochkor road to be closed for traffic until January 27
Karakol - Enilchek road closed for traffic for three days
Naryn - Oruk-Tam road closed to traffic until April 15
Kara-Buura and Sary-Kyr passes are closed until spring — Ministry of Transport
President thanks Kamchybek Tashiev's son for building road in Uzgen
Kyrgyzstan and China begin construction of Barskoon-Uchturfan-Aksu road
Mudflow washes away road section in Uzgen district of Osh region
EFSD and Kyrgyzstan prepare Aral - Suusamyr road rehabilitation project
Popular
Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan
Ex-MP and members of Zheti Duban detained for preparing mass riots Ex-MP and members of Zheti Duban detained for preparing mass riots
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan discuss cooperation Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan discuss cooperation
Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Kazakhstan Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Kazakhstan
28 February, Friday
17:30
Over 100 mosques inspected in Bishkek ahead of fasting month Over 100 mosques inspected in Bishkek ahead of fasting...
17:23
Balykchy — Kochkor road section to be temporarily closed from March 5 to May 5
17:07
Kyrgyzstanis are urged to save electricity amid hydropower unit repairs
17:01
Monument to writer Chingiz Aitmatov unveiled in Rome
16:50
President dismisses Mayors of Karakol and Kyzyl-Kiya cities