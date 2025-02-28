Balykchy — Kochkor road section to be temporarily closed from March 5 to May 5

Balykchy — Kochkor road section will be temporarily closed from March 5 to May 5. Kyrgyz Temir Zholu National Company reported.

The road will be periodically closed from 39th kilometer to 42nd kilometer — up to the turn to Kubaky pass — due to blasting operations on Balykchy — Kochkor railway construction site.

Temporary closures are scheduled on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.

Drivers and passengers are advised to take into account this restriction when planning their trips.