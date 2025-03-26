Kynda pass in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan to be opened in April

Avalanche and snow clearing operations are underway on At-Bashi — Kynda — Torugart road from the 33rd to the 100th kilometer. The press service of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The work is being carried out by Road Maintenance Enterprise No. 20, which services this area. One motor grader and one bulldozer have been brought in for the clearing operations. Work is currently ongoing at the 66th kilometer of the road, and efforts are being made to open the road by April 1.

Due to severe weather conditions, Kynda pass on At-Bashi — Kynda — Torugart road is closed annually from November to April.

Kynda pass is located at an altitude of 3,398 meters.