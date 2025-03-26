16:47
USD 86.47
EUR 93.31
RUB 1.03
English

Kynda pass in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan to be opened in April

Avalanche and snow clearing operations are underway on At-Bashi — Kynda — Torugart road from the 33rd to the 100th kilometer. The press service of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The work is being carried out by Road Maintenance Enterprise No. 20, which services this area. One motor grader and one bulldozer have been brought in for the clearing operations. Work is currently ongoing at the 66th kilometer of the road, and efforts are being made to open the road by April 1.

Due to severe weather conditions, Kynda pass on At-Bashi — Kynda — Torugart road is closed annually from November to April.

Kynda pass is located at an altitude of 3,398 meters.
link: https://24.kg/english/324000/
views: 134
Print
Related
Aman Asrankulov Street opened for traffic in Osh city
Balykchy — Kochkor road section to be temporarily closed from March 5 to May 5
China to build three road interchanges in Bishkek
149 kilometers of roads repaired under investment projects in Kyrgyzstan
Balykchy — Kochkor road to be closed for traffic until January 27
Karakol - Enilchek road closed for traffic for three days
Restrictions for heavy-duty vehicles introduced at Aral post
Naryn - Oruk-Tam road closed to traffic until April 15
Kara-Buura and Sary-Kyr passes are closed until spring — Ministry of Transport
President thanks Kamchybek Tashiev's son for building road in Uzgen
Popular
World Cup qualifiers: Kyrgyzstan’s national football team loses to Uzbekistan World Cup qualifiers: Kyrgyzstan’s national football team loses to Uzbekistan
Man detained for attacking police officer in Bishkek Man detained for attacking police officer in Bishkek
RSF concerned about detention of journalist Kanyshai Mamyrkulova RSF concerned about detention of journalist Kanyshai Mamyrkulova
Gas supply to be suspended in part of Bishkek Gas supply to be suspended in part of Bishkek
26 March, Wednesday
16:05
Kyrgyzstan ratifies agreement with Tajikistan on access to water facilities Kyrgyzstan ratifies agreement with Tajikistan on access...
15:54
Procedure for organizing individual education of children at home approved
15:42
Development of Bozuchuk site at Solton-Sary deposit to begin in 2025
15:32
Kynda pass in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan to be opened in April
14:51
Investment territory with special legal regime to be created in Issyk-Kul region