Chinese company to mine rare earth metals in Kyrgyzstan

A Chinese company will mine rare earth metals in Kyrgyzstan. Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision Meder Mashiev reported during a meeting of the Committee on Fuel and Energy Complex, Subsoil Use, and Industrial Policy of Parliament.

According to him, negotiations with the Chinese side have been completed, and they will mine rare earth metals at Kutessay deposit.

When asked by deputy Mirlan Samyikozho whether the Kyrgyz Republic can mine minerals itself without attracting investors, the minister replied that some minerals can be mined by state-owned companies themselves, but not all.

«We have to attract investors to the mining industry because Kyrgyzstan does not have the technology to mine some minerals, including rare earth metals. And China is the world leader in development of rare earth metals,» he added.