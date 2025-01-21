13:38
Shell explosion in Arka-2: Discharge of patient from hospital planned

The postoperative condition of the victim of a shell explosion in Arka-2 village in Batken region is stable. The press center of the Ministry of Health informed 24.kg news agency.

The woman was injured on January 5, 2025, she was taken by air ambulance to the intensive care unit of the Osh Interregional Clinical Hospital, an operation was planned.

«The patient was transferred to the ward of the traumatology and orthopedics department to continue treatment. The corresponding treatment has been ongoing since January 13, the general condition of the patient is in the dynamics of moderate severity. The woman is recovering, the wounds are gradually being cleaned. The patient is on her feet, walks with crutches, and is in a good mood,» the Ministry of Health noted.

All necessary measures have been taken by the medical staff, medicines and products are in sufficient quantity, the patient is regularly visited by the director of the hospital and relatives.

It is planned to discharge the patient home at the end of the week.

Her daughter’s condition is stable, treatment continues.
